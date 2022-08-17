Ontario Teachers’ to pick up stake in Sahyadri Hospitals from Everstone1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Everstone and Sahyadri Hospitals’ key management and founders will continue to retain minority stakes in the healthcare firm
NEW DELHI: The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board said it has agreed to acquire a significant majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals chain from the Everstone Group in the Canada-based investor’s first control private equity buyout in India.