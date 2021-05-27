Onward Technologies to raise Rs70 cr from PE investor Convergent Finance.

“This investment is a vote of confidence for the Onward Tech team, reinforcing the tremendous growth underway within our organization. Onward Tech is already a cash positive company and the objective of raising additional cash is to strengthen our presence in India, USA and Europe. Our new international subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Canada will also become fully functional next quarter. On the home front, after a successful launch in Bangalore in Jan 2021, we plan to expand our portfolio of services into new territories Hyderabad and Noida in 2021, where we see a major opportunity of growth," said Jigar Mehta, managing director of Onward Tech.

