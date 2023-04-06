Global user experience rankings for networks soon: Ookla2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Doug Suttles said apart from sharing all relevant information on quality of experience metrics with carriers to help improve their networks, it will also start publishing global rankings based on these metrics from 2024
New Delhi: US-headquartered Ookla, best known for its global index measuring internet speeds, is planning to publish its rankings for video and gaming experiences from across the world. It is also working on new metrics like loaded latency or responsiveness to measure mobile internet speeds following the roll out of 5G networks.
