Oorjaa raises 9 crore in pre-series A round led by angel investing firm

B2B logistics tech platform, Oorjaa raises approximately ₹9 crore in a pre-series A funding round, led by angel investing firm, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Oorjaa to utilize the funds for enhancing focus on product and tech development, expansion of new geographies and on working capital requirements.
Launched in November 2019, Oorjaa has expanded its footprint to more than 15 cities, 30 hub locations, conducting 4,000 plus orders per day with over 200 vehicles (inclusive of EV cargo vehicles, promoting sustainability). The logistic tech firm provides technology-driven logistics solutions supported with transformative tools on auto-routing, network optimisation, data analytics, trip management and operating processes run by skilled and trained manpower.
Oorjaa is founded by Sandeep Patil, Prashant Mohite and Yogesh Parab.
Also, a clutch of high-net-worth individuals invested in a personal capacity and through Vinners' angel investing platform during the pre-series A round.
Since its inception in 2018, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is a 6000+ strong members angel investing firm thriving to support new-age entrepreneurs, providing them monetary & experiential capital by connecting them with a diverse group of investors.
Earlier, in its blog 'Stages of Startup Funding: Series A, B, C Funding', IVP explained series A funding. Under the series, the money raised is used to scale the business by tapping into new markets and launching new features or products. It can also be used for any financial shortfalls.
