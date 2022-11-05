Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Oorjan Cleantech enables setting up 150 MW of rooftop solar projects in 4 years

1 min read . 05:42 PM ISTStaff Writer
Oorjan Cleantech enables setting up 150 MW of rooftop solar projects in 4 years, pic by hemant mishra/mint

New Delhi: Renewable energy startup Oorjan Cleantech has enabled the installation of 150 MW of rooftop solar projects with the deployment of $100 million of green capital in four years, said a company statement

Oorjan Cleantech is an asset-light company and has built financing partnerships with institutional and private investors.

“Important keys to accelerate solar adoption are to provide easy financing and hassle-free adoption experience to the consumers," said Gautam Das, founder of Oorjan Cleantech. Its technology-enabled platform brings together installers, financiers, and consumers, thus providing a frictionless adoption of renewable energy.

“Our technology platform enables us to reach out to customers across geographies and collaborate with ecosystem partners to ease the adoption experience,“ he added.

The company has over 2,500 customers across 18 states and union territories in India.

The adoption, financing and installation of renewable energy have picked up due to India’s ambitious climate goals. India plans to install a renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030, out of which 300 GW is expected to be solar power capacity. By 2070, India aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Noting that as of July 2022, India’s installed solar power capacity stood at 57 GW with just 8 GW of rooftop solar, the company statement said that a lot of work needs to be done in providing easy access to financing to the end users and Oorjan Cleantech is trying to bridge the gap.

