ONDC has already launched a pilot version across five cities—Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Shillong and Bhopal. It has roped in eSamudaay (a software company supporting digitisation of local businesses), Gofugal and Digiit (ERP players), SellerApp and Growth Falcon (digital marketing company) as seller apps. PayTm will act as the buyer app. ONDC plans to onboard 150 sellers across the five cities for the pilot. The network plans to go national by August 2022. ONDC is in advanced discussions with over 80 companies for integration including

