Open to other resolution plans: Srei’s Kanoria

Srei’s consolidated debt, as of now, from Indian banks, is ₹20,000 crore. The company has paid more than ₹30,000 crore interest to banks in the past three decades and about ₹20,000 crore as principal, always on time. The present imbroglio got created due to a never-before-seen pandemic. It got further compounded as payments of our borrowers have been stuck with government agencies and arbitration awards remain unresolved due to intermittent operations of courts because of covid. All these factors have led to a cash-flow mismatch. However, the underlying assets against our loans and receivables are substantial to repay our creditors in an orderly fashion. We have moved NCLT to structure an orderly repayment of our loans. We have so many creditors, and NCLT gives us a platform to address all creditors in one go.