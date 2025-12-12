‘OpenAI has achieved more than I dared to dream’, says Sam Altman on ChatGPT maker's ‘crazy’ 10 years of success

In a heartfelt blog celebrating ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's 10th anniversary, CEO Sam Altman reflected on a “decade of breakthroughs, learnings, and the path toward AGI that benefits all of humanity”.

The post by Sam Altman reminisced the artificial intelligence platform's turbulent start and journey towards success over the past 10 years. “OpenAI has achieved more than I dared to dream possible; we set out to do something crazy, unlikely, and unprecedented. From a deeply uncertain start and against all reasonable odds, with continued hard work it now looks like we have a shot to succeed at our mission,” he said.

He noted that the company officially began operations in early January 2016, they announced themselves to the world 10 year ago on 11 December 2015.

‘It was a crazy fun time: We had a deeply held conviction even with a small chance of success’ Altman added that a lot has changed in 10 years, but daily life does not feel that different. “Ten years is a very long time in some sense, but in terms of how long it usually takes the arc of society to bend, it is not very long at all. Although daily life doesn’t feel all that different than it did a decade ago, the possibility space in front of us all today feels very different than what it felt like when we were 15 nerds sitting around trying to figure out how to make progress,” he said.

Adding, “When I look back at the photos from the early days, I am first struck by how young everyone looks. But then I’m struck by how unreasonably optimistic everyone looks, and how happy. It was a crazy fun time: although we were extremely misunderstood, we had a deeply held conviction, a sense that it mattered so much it was worth working very hard even with a small chance of success, very talented people, and a sharp focus.”

Had a few wins (and many losses) He added that while the team took time to build and understand and had “a few wins (and many losses)”, they “had a great spirit of always just figuring out the next obstacle in front of us”.

“In those days it was difficult to figure out what specifically to work on, but we built an incredible culture for enabling discovery. Deep learning was clearly a great technology, but developing it without gaining experience operating it in the real world didn’t seem quite right,” he shared.

He outlined: “In 2017, we had several foundational results: our Dota 1v1 results, where we pushed reinforcement learning to new levels of scale. The unsupervised sentiment neuron, where we saw a language model undeniably learn semantics rather than just syntax. And we had our reinforcement learning from human preferences result, showing a rudimentary path to aligning an AI with human values. At this point, the innovation was far from done, but we knew we needed to scale up each of these results with massive computational power.”

Launch of ChatGPT: ‘AGI no longer a crazy thing to consider’ Sam Altman also shared that launch of ChatGPT, which was announced in 2022, noting that “all of a sudden, AGI was no longer a crazy thing to consider”.

“These last three years have been extremely intense and full of stress and heavy responsibility; this technology has gotten integrated into the world at a scale and speed that no technology ever has before. This required extremely difficult execution that we had to immediately build a new muscle for. Going from nothing to a massive company in this period of time was not easy and required that we make hundreds of decisions a week. I’m proud of how many of those the team has gotten right, and the ones we’ve gotten wrong are mostly my fault,” he added.

He added that the company made “new kinds of decisions” such as how to make AI “maximally beneficial to the world”, developed a process of iterative deployment (where newer updates are released after the product is out). Altman explained this as a way for intuitions, society and the technology to co-evolve.

“This was quite controversial at the time, but I think it has been one of our best decisions ever and become the industry standard,” he added.

‘AI can do extraordinary things, optimistic about our work’ Altman added that 10 years into OpenAI, he believes that the company has “an AI that can do better than most of our smartest people at our most difficult intellectual competitions”.

“The world has been able to use this technology to do extraordinary things, and we expect much more extraordinary things in even the next year. The world has also done a good job so far of mitigating the potential downsides, and we need to work to keep doing that. I have never felt more optimistic about our research and product roadmaps, and overall line of sight towards our mission,” he added.

The CEO added that in the next 10 years, he is confident that OpenAI will be able to build superintelligence. “I expect the future to feel weird; in some sense, daily life and the things we care most about will change very little, and I’m sure we will continue to be much more focused on what other people do than we will be on what machines do. In some other sense, the people of 2035 will be capable of doing things that I just don’t think we can easily imagine right now,” he stated.