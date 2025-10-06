OpenAI, AMD announce massive computing deal, marking new phase of AI boom
Robbie Whelan , Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Oct 2025, 05:41 pm IST
Summary
Five-year agreement will challenge Nvidia’s market dominance, as OpenAI plans deployment of AMD’s new MI450 chips.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, at a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington in May.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story