OpenAI, AMD announce massive computing deal, marking new phase of AI boom

Nvidia remains the preferred chip supplier among AI companies, but it is also facing competition from almost every corner of the market. Cloud giants such as Google and Amazon design and sell their own AI chips, and OpenAI recently signed a $10 billion deal with Broadcom to build its own in-house chip. Nvidia is releasing its highly-anticipated Vera Rubin chip next year, promising that it will be more than twice as powerful as its current generation, known as Grace Blackwell.