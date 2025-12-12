OpenAI Applications CEO says adult mode rollout in Q1FY26: All about the feature, age check, ad plans and more

OpenAI has confirmed that it will roll out a new “adult mode” feature for ChatGPT users in early 2026, aiming to give verified users access to more expressive and less restricted AI interactions.

Speaking about the launch during a technology show on TBPN, OpenAI Applications CEO Fidji Simo said age verification has begun rolling out in some countries. OpenAI is taking a slow approach to ensure accurate identification of adult users, and the adult mode will be unlocked through this verification process.

In her words, this new offering will follow the company’s principle to “treat adult users like adults.”

This announcement comes alongside the launch of the company's latest model, GPT-5.2, as OpenAI seeks to enhance its chatbot's capabilities and personalization features amid growing competition from Google’s Gemini 3, which has received strong reviews.

Will ChatGPT soon have ads? When asked if ChatGPT will start showing advertisements on its platform, Simo did not comment on any immediate plans, but said that it could happen in the future.

“People trust that ChatGPT has their back, and gives them the best answer for their needs. Nothing we do can jeopardize that,” she said during the interview.

However, said added, “if we at some point decide to go towards ads, we will do it in a way that is extremely respectful with the special relationship that people have with ChatGPT”

Simo also emphasised that ChatGPT aims to develop Large Language Models (LLMs) that are not influenced by companies willing to pay for such visibility or people “gaming the system,” ensuring recommendations are based solely on what is “best” for the users.

What is ChatGPT's ‘adult mode’ With the upcoming ‘adult mode’ feature in ChatGPT, the company aims to ensure that minors are effectively blocked from accessing mature content before its public launch. To achieve that, the age verification process has been put in place.

Although specific details about the feature remains limited, reports indicate that the move could give adult users more open conversational freedom, while maintaining safeguards to prevent younger users from gaining access.

On the other hand, the age-verification system, which is currently being tested in select markets, is designed to detect when a user is under 18 and apply stricter safety filters. This will allow the platform to provide appropriate content to the users based on their ages and ensure regulatory compliance.

