OpenAI: Why was CEO Sam Altman sacked? Lack of transparency, personal issues, power struggle and more
While the company said little publicly, Sam Altman and his board of directors jockeyed over how to frame the power struggle.
(Bloomberg) -- When OpenAI’s board made the shocking decision to fire Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on the Friday before Thanksgiving, it offered little detail beyond a statement that the leader of the artificial intelligence startup was not “consistently candid" with its directors.