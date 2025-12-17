OpenAI craze continues as Amazon plans to invest $10 billion in Sam Altman's AI startup: Report

Amazon and OpenAI are in talks about a potential investment in the artificial intelligence company that could reach billions, CNBC and Reuters reported quoting people in the know about the matter.

According to the reports by the two outlets, Amazon's investment in OpenAI could exceed around $10 billion along with an agreement to use its AI chips.

The details of the deal are “very fluid”, the sources who spoke to CNBC and Reuters said, as the two companies are still in the initial talking stages.

