OpenAI undergoes dramatic C-suite overhaul ahead of IPO — CMO to step down for cancer recovery, COO moves on to new role

OpenAI is undergoing a major overhaul in its executive bench, Fidji Simo, CEO of AGI development, has announced recently, a Bloomberg report said.

According to the report, which cited a memo viewed by Bloomberg, Simo said she was going on a significant medical leave due to a worsening neuroimmune condition.

“The timing is maddening because we have such an exciting roadmap ahead that the team is executing on, and I hate to miss even a minute of it,” Simo said in the company memo about her decision to go on leave. “But the company is in great hands; we have an excellent leadership team that’s ready to step up.”

Simo, who was hired in May last year by OpenAI and looks after the company's product and business, was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, in 2019. In the memo, she told employees that the past month had been “particularly rough health-wise,” adding that she needed several weeks off to feel better.

“For my entire time here, I’ve postponed medical tests and new therapies to stay completely focused on the job and not miss a single day of work,” Simo wrote in the memo, which was viewed by Bloomberg.

“I took time off for the first time two weeks before the break for some medical tests, and it’s now clear that I’ve pushed a little too far and I really need to try new interventions to stabilize my health,” she added.

Simo joined OpenAI after stepping down from her CEO role at Instacart. In recent weeks, she has played a major role in the company's push to streamline its sprawling mix of services and develop a single “Super App” that would bring together its chatbot, coding tool and web browser.

OpenAI announces leadership changes During Simo's absence, OpenAI President Greg Brockman will oversee the product department, the AGI CEO announced.

Fidji Simo further announced a few more executive-level changes at OpenAI.

Brad Lightcap, the longtime COO of OpenAI, will now lead special projects and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. The company's chief revenue officer Denise Dresser will take over most of his responsibilities. She will report directly to Simo.

On the other hand, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch will be stepping down from her role to focus on cancer recovery. Rouch was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer around a year and a half ago, just after she joined OpenAI.

Simo said Rouch will return to a more narrowly-scoped role when she deems fit healthwise, and OpenAI will continue its search to find a new CMO.

“I love this job. I love this team. Which is exactly why I didn’t step away and did both — lead at OpenAI while going through intense cancer treatment,” Rouch wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. At a certain point, you have to be honest about your limits. I’ve reached mine.”

OpenAI IPO The major leadership shakeup comes amid a pivotal time for OpenAI, with the company gearing up for a possible initial public offering.

Earlier this week, OpenAI raised $122 billion in funding at an $852 billion valuation.

“We have a strong leadership team focused on our biggest priorities: advancing frontier research, growing our global user base of nearly 1 billion users, and powering enterprise use cases,” an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement, as per Bloomberg. “We’re well-positioned to keep executing with continuity and momentum.”