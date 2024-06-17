OpenAI expands healthcare push with Color Health’s cancer copilot
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jun 2024, 06:10 PM IST
SummaryColor Health has developed an AI assistant using OpenAI’s GPT-4o model to help doctors screen and treat cancer patients.
OpenAI is working with startup Color Health to expand the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare by applying its AI models to cancer screening and treatment.
