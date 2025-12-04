OpenAI eyes India market, in ‘advanced’ talks with TCS to build computing infra, agentic AI solutions, says report

ChatGPT-maker and artificial intelligence front-runner OpenAI is in “advanced talks” with Indian software service giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for partnership in expanding into the India market, according to an Economic Times report.

The CEO Sam Altman-led company's discussions with TCS centre around building AI computing infrastructure in the country, co-developing agentic AI solutions for Indian companies, and localising services in India, the report added.

OpenAI didn’t respond to queries, it said. Mint has reached out to TCS, this report will be updated with the comment.

OpenAI's India foray: What we know To be sure, companies running global platforms, such as OpenAI and ChatGPT, typically have multiple vendor partners for data centre infrastructure, local cloud platforms and more. This enables flexibility of operations, distributed data storage and processing, and redundancy in case of down times.

A senior consultant, who works closely with the Centre as well as Big Tech firms in India, told Mint requesting anonymity that TCS is not the only one—OpenAI remains in discussions with Microsoft and other top data centre vendors as well, for its India operation plans.

Importantly, OpenAI already localises some part of its India operations. Since May, ChatGPT’s enterprise data processing is localised in India. Mint was the first to report on 5 February that OpenAI was working to localize ChatGPT data and models in the country.

India chapter for OpenAI's ambitious Stargate project? As per the report, a partnership with TCS would “mark the beginning” of OpenAI's ambitious Stargate project in India. Notably, India is the company's biggest customers base after the United States.

The ET report said that senior leadership from TCS is in the US to finalise details of the deal, and a formal announcement is expected by year-end.

It cited a Nasscom-BCG study to report that the AI market in India is projected to grow at 25-35% annually to reach $17-22 billion by 2027, adding that Sam Altman is keen on expanding presence in India. The company has priced products competitively against competitors Anthropic, Gemini and Perplexity; and has increased hiring to boost India sales.