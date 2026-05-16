OpenAI gives Greg Brockman more control in massive shake-up, Head of ChatGPT moved: Report

OpenAI has announced a fresh new reorganization inside the company amid the ongoing trial with Elon Musk over moving away from its original non-profit mission. Notably, Musk had sued OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman for misleading him about the company's intentions and ultimately turning the company into a for-profit entity that generated enormous wealth for everyone except him.

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What's changing with OpenAI restructuring?

Under the new restructuring, Brockman, who serves as OpenAI President, has been given more control at the company and will now lead product strategy along with his ongoing work on AI infrastructure, as per multiple media reports.

As per a Wired report, Brockman was earlier assigned to oversee OpenAI products while the company's CEO of AGI deployment was on medical leave, but that change is now official.

“We’re consolidating our product efforts to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future, to win across both consumer and enterprise,” Brockman said in an internal memo quoted by WIRED

Among other changes, OpenAI's head of Codes, Thibault Sottiaux, is being asked to lead the company's core product and platform team. Sottiaux is also overseeing the company's work on the upcoming ‘super app’ combing Codex, ChatGPT and Atlas browser on desktop.

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Meanwhile, Head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley is moving into a new position as the head of OpenAI's enterprise products. Turley is said to be no longer involved with working on consumer products.

Intead, the consumer product unit would be led by Ashley Alexander, a former Instagram VP who currently leads the company's work on health products.

OpenAI told WIRED that Simo is still on medical leave and is expected to return. She is also said to have worked directly with Brockman on these organizational changes.

Meanwhile, Vijaye Raji, who currently serves as the company's CTO of applications is said to be assigned to work on core infrastructure, ads, data science, and growth

In the memo quoted by The Verge, Brockman wrote OpenAI's goal is to “bring agents to ChatGPT scale, in order to give individuals and organizations significantly more value and utility from our products.”

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As per The Verge, OpenAI CSK Jason Kwon, CFO Sarah Friar, and CRO Denise Dresser will be taking control of the company's business operations.

The new shakeup is said to be a part of the company's shift towards focusing on key areas of revenue like coding and enterprise users while stopping the outflow of money on ‘side quests’ ahead of the potential IPO of the company this year.

Notably, Simo told the staff earlier this year that the company could not afford to be “distracted by side quests”. The alarm bells rang for the company as it faced intense competition from Anthropic for coding and enterprise use cases.

Since then, OpenAI has shut down its Sora AI video generation model and an accompanying app along with starting the work on the new super app and launcing OpenAI Deployment Company for AI consulting and implementation services sector.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in