IPO delay? OpenAI considering pushing back listing to 2027 amid volatility in tech stocks, says report

ChatGPT maker and artificial intelligence (AI) space leader OpenAI is considering pushing back its much-hyped initial public offering (IPO) to next year, according to a New York Times report citing sources.

A spokesperson for OpenAI declined to answer queries, the NYT report added.

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OpenAI may delay its listing to 2027 due to concerns over volatility in technology stocks — concerns emerged following performance of Elon Musk-led SpaceX's shares, it added. The stock shot up immediately after listing pushing the world's richest man to trillionaire status, before the stock plummeted, as per reports.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly pushing bankers and lawyers to target a valuation of $1 trillion, the report added. It noted that there are now concerns that the sentiment from retail investors is now dampened. The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI is trying to catch up with its younger rival in the race to win enterprise customers that are paying large amounts of money for AI tools that can improve workplace productivity.

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Bloomberg reported that the AI chatbot maker is in talks with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs for the potential listing as soon as fall this year. Notably, the WSJ story added that the AI company said in a confidential filing statement that there were “things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company,” but declined to elaborate further.

OpenAI, Anthropic going to list: What we know As per a statement on 9 June, the company had confidentially filed for an IPO with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), the Bloomberg report added. Prior to this, rival AI company Anthropic said that it filed a confidential S-1 submission on 1 June.

The close on heels filings by two of the world's biggest AI labs has created buzz over which rival will reach the public market first, even as each insists the other's timing has no bearing on its own plans. After their most recent funding rounds, OpenAI is valued at $852 billion and Anthropic at $965 billion — making them among the most valuable private firms globally.

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OpenAI's chief financial officer Sarah Friar in April told CNBC it is “good hygiene” for a company of its size to “look and feel and act” like a public company. She had not specified a date of listing.

Notably, PerplexityAI CEO Aravind Srinivas also told CNBC on 9 June that the AI player is aiming to finalise its own IPO in 2028 regardless of how rivals Anthropic and OpenAI fare with their listings. "I think it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well," Srinivas stated, however adding that the AI company is “planning something in 2028” and this is “agnostic” of how Anthropic or OpenAI's listings perform

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Perplexity's Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko also told Reuters, “By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business.”

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn