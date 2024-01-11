OpenAI is in talks with major news outlets like Time, CNN & Fox for content licensing deals
OpenAI is in talks to license articles from CNN, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., to train ChatGPT and feature CNN's content in OpenAI's products, sources said. The negotiations extend beyond text licensing to encompass video and image content
OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is engaged in discussions with prominent media outlets, including CNN, Fox Corporation, and Time, to secure licensing agreements for their content, as per a Bloomberg report. The move comes as OpenAI seeks to enhance its artificial intelligence products while addressing allegations of copyright infringement.