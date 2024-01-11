OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is engaged in discussions with prominent media outlets, including CNN, Fox Corporation, and Time, to secure licensing agreements for their content, as per a Bloomberg report. The move comes as OpenAI seeks to enhance its artificial intelligence products while addressing allegations of copyright infringement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI is in talks to license articles from CNN, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., to train ChatGPT and feature CNN's content in OpenAI's products, sources told the publication. The negotiations extend beyond text licensing to encompass video and image content.

Both CNN and Fox did not respond to queries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Time's CEO, Jessica Sibley, was optimistic about reaching an agreement with OpenAI. "Time is in discussions with OpenAI, and we are optimistic about reaching an agreement that reflects the fair value of our content," she said.

The Legal Landscape OpenAI recently faced a lawsuit from The New York Times for allegedly using its articles without permission. In response, OpenAI emphasized its commitment to collaboration with news organizations, aiming to train its AI systems on non-publicly available content and display real-time content with attribution in ChatGPT.

The company is engaging with the News/Media Alliance and has had conversations with Gannett, News Corp., and IAC. Guardian News & Media is open to discussions, having had prior dialogues with various developers, including OpenAI, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compensation remains a key concern for publishers, with reports suggesting that OpenAI has offered $1 million to $5 million annually to license articles. Some top publishers find this range inadequate, while others are more receptive, considering figures closer to deals such as Axel Springer's, as per the report.

Some media executives express scepticism about reaching productive agreements until copyright law's application to generative AI is clarified. Calls are made for Congress to intervene, with a recent Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing addressing AI oversight in journalism.

The negotiations also emphasize how OpenAI plans to feature publisher content and increase traffic to media sites. OpenAI underscores the necessity of using copyrighted materials to train leading AI models, stating that limiting training data to public domain content from over a century ago would not meet the needs of today's citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

