OpenAI is worth $300 bn after SoftBank deal. Why that turns the screw on Microsoft.
SummaryMicrosoft will get a boost to the value of its stake in ChatGPT-maker but there are complicated negotiations to come over OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit company.
SoftBank Group has agreed to lead a funding round of up to $40 billion in OpenAI. It’s a deal which should boost the value of Microsoft’s stake in the ChatGPT maker but raises the bar for the successful conversion of OpenAI into a for-profit company.
