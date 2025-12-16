OpenAI launches ChatGPT Images, its answer to Google's viral Nano Banana

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Images, a new feature for editing and generating visuals in its app, following Google's Nano Banana success. It promises improved efficiency in creative tasks, while raising concerns about copyright and user privacy in AI-generated content.

Shouvik Das
Published16 Dec 2025, 10:30 PM IST
The platform comes just over three months after Google released Nano Banana.
The platform comes just over three months after Google released Nano Banana.(REUTERS)

New Delhi: OpenAI on Tuesday announced the launch of ChatGPT Images, a dedicated image editing and generator tool within the ChatGPT mobile app. In the process, it took a leaf out of the viral Nano Banana, which catapulted Google's Gemini to widespread mainstream popularity earlier this year.

ChatGPT Images will work on OpenAI’s latest foundational models through a dedicated ‘images’ mode, the company said in a statement. It can edit images and generate visuals and illustrations.

The platform comes just over three months after Google released Nano Banana. Within four days of launch, Nano Banana was adopted by 1.3 crore users, Google said on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Namma Yatri wins Bharat Taxi tech deal, takes aim at Uber, Ola

Market projections show a strong surge as stakeholders said nearly 80% jobs in creative design will be disrupted by tools such as Nano Banana. A report by Grand View Research in August said AI image generators are projected to generate $61 billion in revenue by 2030, growing at 35% annually.

OpenAI, on this note, said image generation is “one of the top 10 ways people in India are already using ChatGPT today”. In a press statement, it said the ‘images’ mode will offer higher precision of prompts, as well as efficiency of usage. “Users can create new images while others are still rendering, making iterative tasks like updating visuals, refining layouts, or removing elements significantly more efficient,” the statement said.

Key competitors

Key competitors to Google’s Nano Banana and OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Images mode includes Adobe’s Firefly AI platform, which was integrated in the company’s creative design platform. The latter uses only copyrighted content owned by Adobe to avoid copyright claim issues. In March this year, Mint had reported about Adobe’s corporate pivot to become an AI services company, well before Google’s Nano Banana made headlines.

Also Read | Transformer by Mint | AI laws tested, Tata’s $1.3 bn push, OpenAI’s India game

Nano Banana faced criticism on user privacy, raising concerns around the use of AI image generators in commercial applications. At the moment, it remains unclear if OpenAI’s ChatGPT Images will include safeguards against copyright claims. OpenAI also did not state if ChatGPT Images can be implemented locally by businesses on proprietary datasets, locally.

Mint also reported a rising tussle to locally process Indic languages in AI applications and services among Big Tech companies. Manish Gupta, senior director of Google DeepMind, said the company is adding native support for 29 Indic languages, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT currently supports 12 Indic languages.

OpenAI also didn’t clarify if ChatGPT Images will currently work only in English, or support other languages as well.

Also Read | OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas: Can it take on Google’s search empire?
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Images, its answer to Google's viral Nano Banana
