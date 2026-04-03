OpenAI has acquired online talk show TBPN as it looks to ramp up its media presence ahead of its initial public offering. It’s a move that could backfire for the artificial-intelligence start-up.
OpenAI makes surprise media acquisition ahead of IPO. Why it will fail.
SummaryThe ChatGPT developer has bought online talk show TBPN. It’s a deal that could backfire for the artificial-intelligence start-up.
OpenAI has acquired online talk show TBPN as it looks to ramp up its media presence ahead of its initial public offering. It’s a move that could backfire for the artificial-intelligence start-up.
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