OpenAI may push IPO to next year: What's behind the delay?

OpenAI is leaning toward postponing its initial public offering (IPO) until next year, rather than getting listed later this year, The New York Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. This move comes amid SpaceX’s rocky debut and a broader slump in technology stocks.
According to the report, the ChatGPT maker had hired bankers and lawyers to prepare for a public offering as early as the third or fourth quarter of this year. The sources also told the news publication that chief executive officer Sam Altman had also asked advisors to explore ways to secure a $1 trillion valuation for OpenAI, significantly higher than its last private valuation of $730 billion.
A series of recent developments has prompted OpenAI to reconsider its public offering timeline. Among the key factors is the weak post-liating performance of SpaceX, whose shares have fallen sharply since its record-breaking IPO.
Elon Musk's AI-to-rockets company raised more than $85 billion and reached a valuation of $1.77 trillion on its debut. But since then, SpaceX’s shares have slumped to $153 at the end of the trading day on Thursday after reaching a high of $202 last week.
Global markets have also been volatile in recent weeks, with technology stocks dragging down indexes as investors question whether artificial intelligence companies will live up to their promises and justify their lofty valuations. This factor has also weighed on OpenAI's plan for a public listing this year.
That has caused OpenAI’s advisers, in conversations with the company over the past week, to caution that it may not find much enthusiasm from retail investors for its own shares, two of the people involved told the publication.
(More to come)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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