OpenAI raises the stakes, dangles massive $550,000 pay cheque for ‘critical’ new hire

OpenAI is hiring a new employee to address the growing concerns that AI may pose, and the tech giant is ready to spend a hefty sum to rope someone in.

In a recent job listing, OpenAI said it is hiring a “Head of Preparedness”. The new employee at Sam Altman's company will focus on reducing the harms associated with AI, including cybersecurity and mental health among others.

Why is OpenAI hiring a Head of Preparedness? Calling the job a “critical role at an important time”, Sam Altman in a post on X explained why a “head of preparedness” is required at OpenAI.

Advertisement

“Models are improving quickly and are now capable of many great things, but they are also starting to present some real challenges. The potential impact of models on mental health was something we saw a preview of in 2025; we are just now seeing models get so good at computer security they are beginning to find critical vulnerabilities," the OpenAI CEO wrote.