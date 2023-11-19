OpenAI Saga: Investors pressuring board to reinstate CEO Sam Altman
Some investors, including Thrive Global, are also reportedly engaging in discussions with OpenAI’s largest shareholder Microsoft Corporation; and there is a possibility of Sam Altman returning to the company, one source said.
Investors of artificial intelligence company OpenAI are urging the board to reverse its decision to dismiss Sam Altman as CEO and remove him as a director, sources told Bloomberg. The investors and Altman were both blindsided by the removal, the report added.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message