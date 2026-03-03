Sam Altman admits rushed OpenAI's deal with Pentagon ‘looked opportunistic, sloppy’; issues clarification after backlash

Amid widescale user backlash, CEO Sam Altman has in a clarification post online acknowledged the company's rush to sign a deal with the Pentagon “just looked opportunistic and sloppy”.
A significant number of Americans cancelled their OpenAI and ChatGPT subscriptions to move to other alternatives, after Altman on Saturday announced the company had reached an agreement with the United States Department of Defense to deploy its models in classified networks.
The announcement also came amid the US government's very public feud with rival Anthropic PBC over “full military use” of its AI models and insistence on some limits. The two key sticking points for are use of AI for fully autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance.
Anthropic’s main app has surged to the top of Apple’s download charts in a show of support for the company during its clash with the Pentagon. The newest post from Altman is being viewed as damage control. Here's a look at the key highlights:
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared what he called an internal post detailing how OpenAI has been working with the Pentagon to “make some additions in our agreement to make our principles very clear”.
Notably, a source told Axios last month that the government refused Anthropic's demands as the categories under dispute have “considerable grey area around what would and wouldn't fall into” them, and the Pentagon is not willing to negotiate each case separately or have Anthropic's models unexpectedly block some processes.
Altman called protection of civil liberties of Americans “critical” and that the company “wanted to make this point especially clear, including around commercially acquired information”.
The OpenAI chief also added that there are many things AI “just isn’t ready for, and many areas we don’t yet understand the tradeoffs required for safety”, stating that they will “work through these, slowly”, with the department, technical safeguards and other methods.
In a rare admittance he added, “One thing I think I did wrong: we shouldn't have rushed to get this out on Friday. The issues are super complex, and demand clear communication. We were genuinely trying to de-escalate things and avoid a much worse outcome, but I think it just looked opportunistic and sloppy. Good learning experience for me as we face higher-stakes decisions in the future.”
He also reiterated support for Anthropic and said it should not be designated as a supply chain risk (SCR), adding: “we hope the DoW offers them the same terms we’ve agreed to.” He first made the sentiment known on Sunday after the Pentagon's action against the CEO Dario Amodei-led company.
Notably, the ChatGPT maker and Claude AI maker's leaders have repeatedly clashed in the past over divergent approaches to AI development.
In the same thread, Altman also called the deal with Pentagon, “one of the first “real deal” decisions we have faced” and shared the principles he cared most about when making it: alignment, democratization, empowerment, and individual agency.