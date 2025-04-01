OpenAI secures $40 billion funding led by SoftBank, doubling valuation to $300 billion — All you need to know

OpenAI has secured a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank, valuing the company at $300 billion. This marks the largest financing round ever, nearly doubling its previous valuation. 

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes( with inputs from Bloomberg)
Published1 Apr 2025, 07:16 AM IST
File photo of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at a talk session with SoftBank group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo on February 3, 2025. The ChatGPT maker said it has raised $40 billion in a new funding round that valued the company at $300 billion, the biggest capital-raising session ever for a startup. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP)

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, said it has finalized a funding round that will bring in $40 billion from SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors at a $300 billion valuation, including money raised.

The AI developer’s financing round is the largest of all time, according to data compiled by research firm PitchBook. The deal values the ChatGPT maker at almost double its previous valuation of $157 billion when it raised money in October. Bloomberg reported on March 26 that OpenAI was close to buttoning up the $40 billion financing deal.

“Hundreds of millions people use ChatGPT each week,” Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said in a statement Monday. “This investment helps us push the frontier and make AI more useful in everyday life.”

SoftBank, which is leading the deal, will initially invest $7.5 billion in the company along with $2.5 billion from an investor syndicate, according to a person familiar with the agreement. Additional investors in the group include Microsoft Corp., Coatue Management, Altimeter Capital Management, and Thrive Capital, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. There will be a second tranche of $30 billion invested by the end of 2025, including $22.5 billion from SoftBank and $7.5 billion from a syndicate, this person said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Key Takeaways
  • OpenAI’s funding is the largest in history, highlighting the growing interest in AI technology.
  • The investment will enable OpenAI to expand its capabilities and applications of AI.
  • SoftBank’s leadership in this deal signifies a strong vote of confidence in the future of AI innovations.
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 07:16 AM IST
