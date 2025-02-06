OpenAI Set to make Super Bowl ad debut

Still, selling AI to the masses isn’t easy. “There is a fear factor in this category," Kathleen Hall, Microsoft’s former chief brand officer, told the Journal last year. Hall said Microsoft research from 2022 revealed that some consumers were extremely afraid of the technology, with some suggesting the tech is “going to kill me in my sleep and take over the world," she said. Over time, she said, people’s sentiment improved as they began to understand the benefits that might eventually come from AI, such as helping cure diseases.