OpenAI slams Elon Musk’s ‘revisionist history’ in bid to toss lawsuit
Elon Musk, one of OpenAI’s early funders, sued the company and chief executive officer Sam Altman in March, saying it had breached its founding promise to build responsible artificial intelligence
OpenAI says Elon Musk’s claim that the company has abandoned its altruistic principles in pursuit of profits is nothing more than “revisionist history" and an effort to boost his competing artificial intelligence company.
