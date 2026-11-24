Former OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan, who has been charged with allegedly planting a recording device in the company's office, may have intercepted trade secrets and possessed a photograph of a confidential strategic partnership document, US prosecutors have alleged, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Prosecutors have urged a federal judge to reject Alfozan's latest bail request, arguing that he could flee the country while the investigation continues. They cited his limited ties to the US and alleged access to substantial resources and connections in Saudi Arabia, his home country.

In a court filing on Monday, prosecutors said investigators had recovered hundreds of audio files from Alfozan's personal computer, including dozens of recordings of meetings and conversations at OpenAI during September 2026. Some of these recordings allegedly contained discussions involving potential trade secrets.

“The government has located hundreds of audio files on the defendant’s personal computer, including dozens of recordings of meetings or conversations that occurred at OpenAI throughout September 2026, many of which involve discussions of what may be trade secrets,” prosecutors said in the filing, as reported by Bloomberg.

OpenAI engineer allegedly recorded meetings, uploaded files to Dropbox According to prosecutors, Alfozan allegedly recorded, catalogued and transcribed several meetings at OpenAI, with audio files reportedly organised by date and renamed according to their content. Investigators also believe he uploaded some of the recordings to Dropbox, a cloud-based file-sharing platform.

The government further alleged that photographs recovered from Alfozan's mobile phone included an image of a confidential document relating to a “strategic partnership” between OpenAI and another company.

The document was reportedly marked “confidential”, raising concerns among investigators about whether the recordings and photographs could have been used to obtain or retain sensitive corporate information.

Prosecutors also claimed that Alfozan was in frequent communication with individuals affiliated with the Saudi government while allegedly recording meetings involving discussions of OpenAI's partnerships and capabilities.

The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established in court.

What is the OpenAI espionage case against Abdulrahman Alfozan? Alfozan, a US green card holder, was arrested in October after OpenAI employees allegedly discovered a sophisticated recording device concealed behind a television in an executive conference room, according to the US Justice Department.

He had joined OpenAI in July 2025 and was fired on the day of his arrest, the company said.

Alfozan has pleaded not guilty to the eavesdropping charge and denied stealing trade secrets for Saudi Arabia. His lawyer has argued that he has no covert links to the Saudi government and has cooperated with investigators, including by granting them access to his mobile phone.

His legal team has sought bail of $1 million, while prosecutors have argued that he should remain in custody given the nature of the allegations and the risk of flight.

Also Read | Who is Abdulrahman Alfozan? OpenAI engineer arrested by FBI

Why are US prosecutors opposing his bail? Prosecutors have argued that Alfozan could flee the US before trial, citing his relatively limited ties to the country and alleged access to financial resources and connections in Saudi Arabia.

The bail dispute intensified after a hearing earlier this month, when US District Judge Vince Chhabria raised concerns about whether Alfozan should continue to be detained without the government presenting additional evidence that could support more serious charges.