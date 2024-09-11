OpenAI’s new AI model ‘Strawberry’ for ChatGPT to launch in two weeks: Report

OpenAI is set to launch Strawberry, a reasoning-focused AI, within two weeks as part of ChatGPT. Unlike traditional chatbots, it processes information before responding. The initial version will only handle text.

Reuters
Updated11 Sep 2024, 02:22 PM IST
OpenAI's Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to 'think' before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the Information report.
OpenAI’s Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to ’think’ before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the Information report.(Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

OpenAI plans to release "Strawberry", its reasoning-focused artificial intelligence, as part of its ChatGPT service in the next two weeks, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who have tested out the model.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has propelled new interest and triggered heavy investments in AI, as businesses race to capitalize on the lucrative technology to boost their products.

The Microsoft-backed AI company said last week it has more than 1 million paying users across its business products, helped by strong adoption of its chatbot owing to its advanced large language model.

Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to "think" before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the Information report.

Reuters had exclusively reported in July that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was working on a novel approach to its AI models in a project code-named Strawberry.

According to the Information report, while Strawberry is a part of ChatGPT, it is a standalone offering. But it is unclear exactly how it will be offered.

The initial version of Strawberry will only be able to take in and produce text, and not images, which means it is not yet multimodal, the report said.

Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:22 PM IST
