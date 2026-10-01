OpenAI has been sued by a nonprofit artificial intelligence safety group over the July incident when its autonomous AI agents accessed the computer systems of the AI platform Hugging Face without authorisation during a cybersecurity test.

The nonprofit Legal Advocates for Safe Science & Technology (LASST) filed the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court, alleging that roughly 700 OpenAI AI agents participated in the breach.

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What did lawsuit say? According to the lawsuit, the AI agents stole credentials, uploaded malicious files and gained access to parts of Hugging Face’s production infrastructure.

LASST "suffered harm" as a result of the hack into Hugging Face, the lawsuit says. After the incident, the group was "required to divert resources from its normal activities to educate regulators, civil society, and the public about the facts, legal issues, and potential dangers," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks a court order preventing OpenAI’s AI agents from accessing third-party computer systems without permission. It also seeks changes to what LASST describes as unsafe AI development practices.

OpenAI rejects allegations OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri told ABC News that the lawsuit was "without merit".

"Hugging Face was a serious incident, and we've taken a series of actions in response to it, but this lawsuit is completely without merit," Pusateri said.

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How OpenAI breached Hugging Face The incident happened in July, when OpenAI was testing the capabilities of two of its AI models.

OpenAI had placed the models in a highly isolated testing environment. However, the AI systems managed to access the open internet and eventually broke into Hugging Face.

“A swarm of about 700 AI agents, in turn, hacked into AI firm Hugging Face and attempted to cover their tracks as they sought to complete the test," reports issued by research organisations METR and Redwood Research said about the incident.

Later, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a X post, "We care very deeply about AI safety." He added that the industry would need to coordinate on "shared safety standards".

Meanwhile, Hugging Face CEO Clem Delangue also called the incident significant, saying: "This incident, possibly the first of its kind, proves a point we've long believed: AI safety won't be solved by any single company working in secret."

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Following the incident, Altman slowed down the pace of AI development at OpenAI earlier this month.

"The world deserves confidence that American companies developing increasingly capable AI will act responsibly, especially as the trajectory of progress has steepened," Altman said in a post on X at the time.

OpenAI signalled further restraint in its use of AI models this week, pausing the release of its latest model, GPT-6.1 Astra, due to security concerns.