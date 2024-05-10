OpenAI to launch AI-powered search engine, challenging Google's dominance
Reports from Bloomberg and the Information indicate that the Microsoft-backed OpenAI has been developing a search tool aimed at competing not only with Alphabet’s Google, but also with Perplexity, a promising AI search startup.
OpenAI is poised to announce a new artificial intelligence-driven search product this coming Monday, sources close to the development revealed. The launch date, while tentative, marks a significant step in OpenAI's ongoing rivalry with Google, the current leader in search technology, according to Reuters.