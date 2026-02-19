OpenAI to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru as Sam Altman attends AI Impact Summit

OpenAI has announced that it is opening two new offices in India in Mumbai and Bengaluru later in the year. Notably, the ChatGPT maker already has its prescence in New Delhi with the office that it had opened last year.

In a blogpost reacting to the development, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”

Notably, Altman is currently in India for the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 and is all set to attend the marquee event at the Bharat Mandapam today.