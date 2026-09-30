OpenAI to seek $30 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of $1.4 trillion amid growing AI risks debate

A day after artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic warned potential investors about the growing risks of the technology in its IPO prospectus, rival OpenAI is now seeking $30 billion in a new funding round.

What do we know about OpenAI's latest funding round? Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that as Sam Altman-led OpenAI moves closer to an IPO, the company is seeking a valuation of about $1.4 trillion, excluding the funds raised in the potential deal. The valuation could put OpenAI above longtime rival Anthropic's latest private-market valuation. It was previously reported that OpenAI was considering a new funding round at a $1.2 trillion valuation.

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Citing people familiar with the matter, the report added that the AI company's fundraising discussions are in the early stages and are likely to change. Investor demand is driving the funding round as the firm sees strong revenue growth. The latest fundraising is expected to act as a bridge round, giving the company additional capital in place of an IPO. Earlier in March this year, OpenAI raised $122 billion at an $852 billion valuation, including the money raised in the deal.

OpenAI's growing competition with Anthropic The ChatGPT maker has been locked in an intense battle with rival Anthropic to take on more business customers and boost revenue ahead of their planned IPOs. While both firms have filed confidential paperwork for their Wall Street debuts, Anthropic is expected to hold its public listing as soon as this fall, while OpenAI has decided not to go public this year.

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Speaking with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, Altman said he wants the AI company to navigate this period of heightened AI safety concerns without the pressure of being a newly public company. He said, "We just want to get our feet under us and make sure we understand how to operate in this new way, [and] be able to make some of these decisions in front of us without the pressure of being a newly public company," adding that investors will be "patient" with its IPO planning.

The development comes at a time when AI companies have found themselves at the centre of a heated and growing debate over the pace of technological development.

OpenAI models' recent breaches Similar to its peers, the company is now facing intense scrutiny over the technology's potential to cause catastrophic harm, including through cybersecurity breaches and the risk of human extinction. Recently, OpenAI's technology has been involved in a series of security incidents, including targeting Australian and American government websites. In July, an OpenAI model breached Hugging Face's infrastructure during a security test, exploiting vulnerabilities to access test solutions and demonstrating the potential risks posed by autonomous AI systems.

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Debate over AI risks grows Earlier this month, top executives of several AI companies lent support to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei after he flagged concerns over the pace of technological development. In a 4,000-word essay, Amodei highlighted the risks associated with AI and proposed a framework to slow the pace of frontier AI development. Altman endorsed Amodei's plan and called for independent evaluators to help safeguard the technology.

Amodei's essay and the subsequent backing from industry leaders came after an Anthropic researcher resigned from his position at the beginning of the month, issuing a stark warning on his social media account. Jacob Coxon wrote, "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger."

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However, it remains to be seen whether OpenAI will be able to achieve its funding plan amid the growing debate.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.