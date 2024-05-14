Active Stocks
Business News/ Companies / News/  OpenAI unveils GPT-4o: From excitement, worry, warnings & memes — Here's how the Internet reacted to the AI conversation
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o: From excitement, worry, warnings & memes — Here's how the Internet reacted to the AI conversation

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

OpenAI's GPT-4o model, with enhanced audio features for real-time conversations, received mixed reactions, with some excited about the futuristic tech and others expressing concerns about privacy and job security.

File image: OpenAI has introduced a new artificial intelligence model. It says it works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)Premium
File image: OpenAI has introduced a new artificial intelligence model. It says it works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

ChatGPT parent OpenAI on May 13 showcased its latest AI model, GPT-4o, with a demo featuring voice interaction across text and images. This could keep the company "ahead of the race" in the global artificial intelligence landscape, Reuters reported.

Realistic Voice Conversations

The GPT-4o boasts advanced audio capabilities, allowing users to engage in real-time conversations without delays and even interrupt the AI during its speech—a significant milestone in replicating natural human interaction, the report said. OpenAI researchers showcased these features during a livestream event, likening the experience to dialogue straight from the movies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his enthusiasm in a blog post, highlighting the newfound naturalness in conversing with computers, a feat previously considered challenging. "It feels like AI from the movies ... Talking to a computer has never felt really natural for me; now it does," Altman wrote.

Competition and Expansion

Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI faces mounting competition and the imperative to broaden the user base of its popular chatbot, ChatGPT, the report noted.

During the livestream, researchers demonstrated ChatGPT's enhanced voice assistant capabilities. In one demonstration, the AI guided a researcher through solving a mathematical problem, leveraging its vision and voice functionalities. Another showcased the model's prowess in real-time language translation.

Sci-Fi Reality

The demonstrations bordered on "science fiction", the report added. It noted playful exchanges between ChatGPT and its human counterpart, where at one point, a researcher stated he was demonstrating "how useful and amazing you are", to which the chatbot replied with: "Oh stop it! You're making me blush!"

Mira Murati, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, announced that the GPT-4o model would be provided free of charge, citing its superior cost-effectiveness compared to previous iterations. Paid users will enjoy expanded capacity limits, offering enhanced capabilities.

The GPT-4o model is slated for integration into ChatGPT in the coming weeks.

So, How Did The Internet React?

There was a range of reactions to the GPT-4o demo, from those who expressed excitement and welcomed the technology.

And those who shared potential use-case applications for the tool.

Others were excited by the "futuristic" and "sci-fi" aspect of the tech.

But excitement also gave way to some caution. Privacy and copyright — a long-time criticism of AI training models made its presence known.

There was also the usual wonder at the tech leap, but worry for the future of human jobs as AI advances.

Some even verged on warnings, calling into question the legality of AI training models.

And others picturing doomsday scenarios.

Besides all this, there was as usual, the memes that made an appearance.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published: 14 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST
