OpenAI valuation hits $500 billion while Altman signs more deals in Asia

OpenAI has completed a deal with investors that values the ChatGPT maker at around $500 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, giving the startup a valuation on par with global corporate goliaths just three years after it launched its flagship product.
A group including existing investors SoftBank and United Arab Emirates-based MGX paid about $6.6 billion to buy shares owned by OpenAI employees, the people said, finalizing a deal that began taking shape this summer.
The sale speaks to the frenzy around artificial intelligence and the sky-high expectations for OpenAI. It is also a rapid jump from earlier this year, when SoftBank agreed to lead a $40 billion investment in the startup at a $300 billion valuation.
OpenAI’s latest valuation gives it a market value roughly equivalent to Exxon Mobil, which reported annual revenue of almost $350 billion last year and profit of more than $30 billion. The AI company, meanwhile, is expecting $13 billion of revenue this year and a net loss in the billions of dollars, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported.
While OpenAI has had explosive growth with consumers—it said in August it has 700 million weekly users—it has taken on unprecedented financial commitments that mean it will eventually need to bring in far more revenue to pay its bills.
The company recently agreed to a deal with Oracle to purchase $300 billion in computing power over roughly five years, people familiar with the deal have said. OpenAI has also committed $10 billion to a chip-building plan with Broadcom, is planning to build its own hardware device and is hoping to fund its own data centers, in addition to the deal with Oracle.
To help pay for additional infrastructure, Nvidia and OpenAI recently announced a plan that calls for the chip maker to invest up to $100 billion into the AI company—an arrangement that some have said essentially recycles money that the startup spends on its chips.
The company’s backers are betting OpenAI will take a leading role in a technology that stands to transform the economy, freeing up plenty of cash for AI products.
Analysts estimate trillions of dollars of spending on AI products could be required annually to justify Silicon Valley’s investment spree if it continues, fanning concerns that the AI infrastructure frenzy is mirroring the build-out of fiber during the dot-com bubble.
OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman is currently on a trip to Asia aimed at securing the chips and capital needed for the AI startup’s plans.
On Wednesday, the company signed letters of intent with Samsung and SK Hynix, bringing on the two South Korean companies as memory-chip partners to the Stargate infrastructure project.
As part of the agreements, subsidiaries of Samsung and SK are set to co-develop AI data centers with OpenAI in South Korea. That includes a “floating" type built on water that can address land scarcity, reduce cooling costs and lower carbon emissions, Samsung said.
South Korea-traded shares of Samsung and SK Hynix closed 3.5% and 9.9% higher, respectively, on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Altman on Thursday visited Japan, where OpenAI formed a partnership with Hitachi. Under the agreement, the Japanese conglomerate will support OpenAI in developing AI infrastructure, including providing power transmission and distribution equipment to the startup’s data centers. OpenAI, meanwhile, will provide its models and other technologies to Hitachi.
