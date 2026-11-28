OpenAI has countersued Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of stealing its trade secrets, pressuring shared suppliers to limit their work with the artificial intelligence company and using restrictive employment agreements to prevent employees from joining competitors.

The counterclaims, filed on Friday in a federal court in San Jose, California, escalate an ongoing legal battle between the two companies, which had partnered to integrate ChatGPT into Apple's devices in 2024.

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According to Bloomberg, OpenAI alleged that Apple was using its influence over suppliers and engineers to undermine its entry into the hardware market. The AI company is developing a range of connected devices with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, with a smart speaker expected to be among its first products.

'Suppliers expressed fear of losing Apple business' In its filing, OpenAI claimed that Apple was demanding that suppliers disclose their projects for the AI company, along with the names and assignments of employees working on them.

"Suppliers have expressed fear of losing Apple business and have moved or rescheduled meetings with OpenAI to avoid Apple seeing them," OpenAI said in its counterclaims, according to AFP.

The company also alleged that one supplier shifted manufacturing work for its products to the night shift to avoid overlapping with its Apple projects, increasing costs. Another supplier allegedly abandoned planned work following pressure from Apple.

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OpenAI alleges Apple employee took confidential files OpenAI has also accused a former employee, who left the company in June and returned to Apple, of taking confidential information about its unreleased hardware.

According to the counterclaims, the former employee sent a large number of OpenAI documents, including information about a prototype, to personal accounts before presenting the company's hardware plans to senior Apple executives.

OpenAI alleged that the presentation took place at Apple's request.

The AI company has also challenged Apple's employment agreements, arguing that provisions preventing former employees from recruiting their previous colleagues for a year restrict employee mobility and make it harder for OpenAI to hire engineers.

It further argued that Apple's intellectual property agreements define confidential information too broadly, potentially restricting employees from using professional skills and knowledge gained during their careers.

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What is Apple's case against OpenAI? The counterclaims are part of a lawsuit Apple filed in July against OpenAI and two former Apple employees, including Chang Liu, who joined the AI company in January.

Apple accused OpenAI employees of deliberately accessing and using confidential information about its unreleased products and technologies.

The iPhone maker alleged that Liu accessed confidential hardware-related files over several weeks after exploiting an authentication vulnerability in Apple's shared network. It also claimed that OpenAI approached Apple employees for jobs and asked some candidates to bring actual Apple hardware components to interviews.

Apple has rejected OpenAI's latest allegations, calling the counterclaims a "transparent attempt to distract from the substance" of its lawsuit.

The company said its case concerned the deliberate theft and use of confidential information relating to unreleased technologies, processes and products, rather than the inadvertent retention of information.

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Apple also said it had policies to prevent employees from using confidential information belonging to former employers and had found no evidence supporting OpenAI's allegations.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.