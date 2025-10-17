OpenAI wants city-sized AI supercomputers. First it needs custom chips.
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Oct 2025, 07:16 pm IST
Summary
The maker of ChatGPT and Sora wants to control its destiny, which means controlling the hardware that runs its software.
No one could accuse OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman of thinking small. He once proposed building a solar array around our sun to power future AIs.
