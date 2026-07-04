OpenAI mulls 5% US government stake to share AI wealth with Americans: Report

OpenAI is reportedly considering offering the U.S. government a 5% equity stake in the company, according to the Financial Times. The proposal remains at a very early stage of discussion.

Such a move, if eventually accepted by the Trump administration, could create an unusual relationship between the government and one of the world's leading AI companies, giving Washington a financial interest while it continues to oversee decisions on the release of OpenAI's most advanced AI models.

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OpenAI views the idea as a way to ensure that the broader public benefits from the economic gains generated by artificial intelligence. CEO Sam Altman has previously told Axios that he supports the concept of a public wealth fund that would allow citizens to share in AI-driven prosperity.

The proposal is also intended to encourage other leading AI developers to adopt similar arrangements.

One option under consideration would involve placing shares into Trump accounts or another investment vehicle that gives American households exposure to the growth of AI companies.

Anthropic has endorsed a comparable concept in a recent policy paper, advocating for "universal pre-distributive capital accounts" with priority given to workers whose jobs are most vulnerable to disruption from artificial intelligence.

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The discussions come as the White House continues to determine the framework governing the public release of OpenAI's most capable AI models. The approval process remains under review, with Altman previously describing the existing regulatory approach as less than ideal.

Earlier this week, Altman also proposed creating a U.S.-led international forum to establish common AI regulatory standards, a mechanism that could allow government participation in the sector without relying solely on direct regulation.

Some investors, however, have questioned the proposal's intent. Several argued that offering the government an ownership stake appears more like a public relations initiative designed to demonstrate that Americans can benefit financially from the AI boom, even as automation raises concerns about job displacement, reported Axios.

Supporters point to the federal government's investment in Intel as an example of successful strategic participation. The government acquired a 9.9% stake in the chipmaker last August, and Intel's share price has since risen by nearly 400%, although the gains have also coincided with a broader rally across semiconductor stocks.

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That investment was made under the CHIPS Act, while any comparable ownership arrangement involving AI companies would likely require approval through an Act of Congress.

Questions also remain over what practical benefits a government stake would provide beyond strengthening ties between AI developers and policymakers at a time when regulation has become one of the industry's biggest challenges.

An investor with holdings in both Anthropic and OpenAI said that the proposal appears to be more of a political strategy aimed at building goodwill with the administration than a mechanism that would deliver meaningful long-term financial benefits to the American public, reported Axios.