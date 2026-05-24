OpenAI will pay ₹3.7 crore to worry about a problem that may not exist yet. The job? Stop AI from building itself

OpenAI has posted a job listing for a researcher to work on one of the most consequential challenges in artificial intelligence: what happens when an AI system becomes capable of making itself smarter. The role, which sits within the company's Preparedness safety team, comes with a salary range of $295,000 to $445,000 (approximately ₹2.5 crore to ₹3.7 crore) and an unusual hiring criterion, according to Business Insider, which first reported on the listing.

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"This work relies on reasoning about problems that might exist in the future, but might not exist now," the listing says, per Business Insider. "So it's especially important that people in this role are tasteful and strategic."

What Is Recursive Self-Improvement and Why Does It Matter The OpenAI job listing centres on a concept known as recursive self-improvement, the ability of an AI system to research, design and train better versions of itself without meaningful human involvement. The idea has moved from theoretical concern to active industry priority over the past six months, as coding tools from OpenAI and Anthropic have advanced at a pace that has surprised even their own researchers.

Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis said this week that humanity now stands at the "foothills of the singularity," the point at which AI begins to improve itself and outpaces human intelligence.

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Researchers at METR, a laboratory that studies AI model capabilities, wrote in March that the length of a task that frontier AI models can complete doubles roughly every seven months. The implication, METR wrote, is that AI agents will soon be able to handle a "large fraction" of the software work that takes human coders days or weeks to complete.

OpenAI's Own Timeline for Automated AI Research OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has been explicit about the company's ambitions in this area. In October, Altman said the company had set a goal of running an "automated AI research intern" on hundreds of thousands of chips by this coming September, and a "true automated AI researcher by March of 2028."

"We may totally fail at this goal," Altman wrote on X, “but given the extraordinary potential impacts we think it is in the public interest to be transparent about this.”

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The company, which is aiming to go public this year, is already commercialising AI coding tools through its Codex product, which has become a significant revenue driver. Automating its own internal research work is described as the next frontier.

What the Researcher Would Actually Do at OpenAI According to the job listing cited by Business Insider, the successful candidate could work across several areas within OpenAI's Preparedness team. These include defending OpenAI's models against data poisoning, which involves attempts to corrupt an AI model through the dataset it is trained on, building tools to interpret models' reasoning, and running experiments to understand the safety implications of self-improving systems.

The researcher may also be asked to "track progress toward automation of technical staff," including measuring how extensively AI coding tools are being used within the company itself.

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Also Read | OpenAI avoided costly court loss to Elon Musk, but neither side unscathed

The Preparedness team's broader mandate includes preventing severe harms from AI. Other open roles on the same team cover automated red-teaming to test cybersecurity vulnerabilities, biological and chemical risks, and threats posed by agentic AI systems.

"This is urgent, fast-paced work that has far-reaching implications for the company and for society," the Preparedness postings say, per Business Insider.

Anthropic Is Thinking Along Similar Lines OpenAI is not alone in preparing for this shift. In April, Anthropic published research on using AI models to oversee more powerful AI models, with results described as promising but limited. In May, Anthropic co-founder and policy head Jack Clark wrote that he believes there is roughly a 60 per cent chance of seeing AI research and development conducted without human involvement by the end of 2028.

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METR chief executive Elizabeth Barnes wrote on Friday that in her view, “any 'reasonable' civilization would clearly be taking things much more slowly and carefully with AI.”

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.