OpenAI's $110 billion funding pushes its valuation to $840 billion with backing from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank

Sam Altman announced on Friday that OpenAI has raised $110 billion in a blockbuster funding round that would value the ChatGPT maker at $840 billion.

The round, among the largest private capital raises on record , includes a $30 billion investment from SoftBank, $30 billion from Nvidia, and $50 billion from Amazon, Reuters reported.

The funding comes ahead of the AI startup's widely anticipated mega-IPO later this year, with additional investors expected to join as the round progresses, OpenAI said.

“We have raised a $110 billion round of funding from Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank. We are grateful for the support from our partners, and have a lot of work to do to bring you the tools you deserve,” Altman wrote in a X (formerly Twitter) post on Friday.

AI investment frenzy in big tech Big Tech companies and deep-pocketed investors such as SoftBank are racing to ink partnerships with OpenAI, which is spending heavily on building data centers.

By tightening ties with the AI startup, these investors are betting they can secure preferential access to cutting-edge AI models and infrastructure, a potential competitive edge in the increasingly crowded AI race.

At the same time, this AI investment frenzy is strengthening OpenAI's own position. The fresh capital will help it unlock advanced AI chips and expand its computing capacity that it needs to maintain its pole position in the AI industry.

This is critical for OpenAI to maintain its leadership as competition in the AI industry is heating up from rivals such as Claude chatbot maker Anthropic and Google's Gemini.