Employees of OpenAI, the tech firm behind the artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot sensation ChatGPT, have threatened to resign enmasse if the company's board of directors failed to step down, reports said on November 20.

Citing a letter it has obtained, CNN reported that 505 employees have warned the company that they would switch over to the new Microsoft AI team, whose operations would be headed OpenAI's ousted chief executive officer Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman.

Brockman quit OpenAI on November 17, hours after Altman was removed by the board.

“We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees," the news channel quoted the letter as saying.

“Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI," it added.

Journalists also shared the copy of the purported letter on social media:

Among the signatories of the letter is Mira Murati, the company's chief technology officer, who was appointed as the interim CEO following Altman's exit, the report added.

The letter has also been signed by Ilya Sutskever, the company's chief scientist who is reported to have played a role in the ouster of Altman.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman and Brockman, along with their colleagues, would be joining the tech giant.

“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Nadella tweeted.

The Microsoft CEO, however, clarified that the company would continue to back OpenAI.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," he added.

