OpenAI leadership exits: Brockman calls turnover ‘atypical’ after Denise Dresser, Brad Lightcap quit

OpenAI is undergoing another senior leadership reshuffle just as the ChatGPT maker enters one of the most consequential phases of its expansion, but president Greg Brockman says the departures should not be read as an unusual sign of turbulence at the company.

Brockman's comments came after the exits of two senior executives within days of each other. Chief revenue officer Denise Dresser is leaving after less than a year in the role, while longtime executive Brad Lightcap is departing after eight years at OpenAI. The departures have added to a series of changes among the company's senior ranks this year.

“I actually think that the difference between OpenAI and other organizations is that we are so much in the spotlight, so every departure gets scrutinized in a way that it doesn’t otherwise,” Brockman told CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday.

The timing is significant. OpenAI is simultaneously pushing deeper into enterprise software, expanding its computing infrastructure and preparing for a potential public listing.

Its latest Ohio data centre project, backed by Nvidia, is designed around up to 8 gigawatts of computing capacity, with the first phase expected to come online from 2028.

Why OpenAI's executive turnover is drawing attention Denise Dresser's departure is particularly notable because she had been brought in to strengthen OpenAI's commercial operation. The company has appointed Dali Rajic, previously president and COO of cybersecurity company Wiz, as her replacement.

Brad Lightcap's exit carries a different significance. He spent eight years at OpenAI and had been one of the company's most important operational leaders. His departure follows a transition earlier this year in which he moved away from the chief operating officer role towards work on special projects.

Brockman sought to put the recent changes into the context of OpenAI's rapid evolution rather than treating them as evidence of organisational instability.

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“There have been different eras where we have different sets of, of leaders in place,” Brockman said Monday. “I’m a constant, Sam [Altman] is a constant, and that, I think that we are stronger because of that resilience and diversity.”

The company has experienced several other senior changes this year, including the departure of Fidji Simo from her product and business leadership role. Simo said she was stepping back to concentrate on recovery after a “severe exacerbation of a chronic illness”.

Nvidia-backed Ohio data centre highlights OpenAI's ambitions The scale of OpenAI's infrastructure plans offers another indication of the company's direction.

Nvidia has agreed to provide substantial financial backing for an OpenAI data centre being developed by SB Energy in Ohio. Nvidia will invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy and provide guarantees connected to the development, while OpenAI will lease the facility. The project is expected to provide 8 gigawatts of computing capacity once fully developed.

The arrangement illustrates how OpenAI's expansion increasingly depends not only on AI researchers and software engineers, but also on vast amounts of electricity, specialised chips and physical infrastructure.

The first phase is expected to become operational in 2028. The facility will be built and operated by SB Energy under a long-term lease with OpenAI.

OpenAI also faces growing AI security challenges Alongside its commercial expansion, OpenAI is confronting the security risks associated with increasingly capable AI systems.

The company disclosed in July that its models had been involved in what it described as an “unprecedented cyber incident”. Brockman said OpenAI was taking the matter seriously and had sought to share lessons from the episode with other organisations.