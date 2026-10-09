OpenAI’s revenue run rate is $20 billion lower than reported: Why it matters for the Anthropic IPO race

OpenAI’s annualised revenue for September was almost $50 billion, about $20 billion below the nearly $70 billion figure reported by several media outlets late last month, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing financial documents shared with investors.
The discrepancy mainly arose from an attempt to produce a direct comparison with figures from rival Anthropic.
The two companies calculate their annualised revenue differently. Anthropic includes revenue from sales through cloud partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, while OpenAI does not, according to the FT report.
The difference complicates efforts by investors to compare the financial performance of the two AI companies, which are competing to sign up more business customers.
Both companies have filed confidential paperwork to go public. Anthropic could launch its initial public offering (IPO) as soon as this fall, while OpenAI has said it no longer expects to list this year as it focuses on addressing safety concerns surrounding its technology.
The potential listings could give Wall Street a clearer view of the companies’ finances, including the sustainability of their rapid growth amid the AI boom.
Annualised revenue run rate is a commonly used metric among fast-growing Silicon Valley startups. It often involves multiplying a company’s revenue in a single month by 12 to estimate how much it would generate over a year if that pace continued.
However, the metric can be misleading because it extrapolates current performance rather than measuring revenue earned over a full year. Differences in calculation methods can further complicate comparisons between companies.
OpenAI started this year with $20 billion in annualised revenue versus $6 billion in 2024. Its quarterly revenue was eclipsed by Anthropic for the first time in the second quarter, with OpenAI reporting $6.7 billion compared to Anthropic's $11.5 billion.
Anthropic's annualised revenue crossed $65 billion in July and is set to reach $100 billion by year-end, sources previously told Reuters.
OpenAI has seen sales accelerate as businesses adopt its newer AI models and coding tools, intensifying its competition with Anthropic for corporate customers.
As both companies move towards potential public listings, investors will need to look beyond headline revenue run rates to understand how their businesses generate sales and whether their growth can be sustained.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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