Opendoor shuts down India operations, lays off nearly 250 employees across Chennai and Bengaluru offices

US-based real estate technology company Opendoor has announced that it is shutting down its India operations and laying off around 250 employees in the country.

"When we launched Opendoor 2.0 a few months ago, Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India. Over the last few months, some of these jobs have been relocated back to the United States," Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian wrote in a memo, “Today, we are finalizing bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations.”

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Nejatian added that the company is providing a transition package to its Indian employees which includes severance, outplacement services and other resources. He also said that a small subset of team members ‘will stay on’ in order to complete the transition of key workstreams.

He also encouraged other companies in India to consider hiring affected workers.

"If you're hiring and have a presence in India, these are excellent people. Consider this my reference letter and hire them," Nejatian wrote on X.

Why is Opendoor shutting down India operations? Nejatian noted that the layoffs are part of the company's “Opendoor 2.0” initiative which is focused on embedding AI in the workflows, reducings costs and bringing certain functions closer to its home market in the US.

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"Our customers are in America, and the operational work we do for them is best done close to them," Nejatian wrote.

He said while Opendoor had previously focused on building a large team in India to handle manual workflows, it has now hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US to have the operational work done closer to its customers.

The layoffs come as Opendoor has been shrinking its workforce in recent years. According to a TechCrunch report citing securities filing, the company employed 1,042 people globally at the end of 2025, down from 1,470 employees a year earlier. Meanwhile, Opendoor's international workforce also shrank significantly, falling to 184 employees at the end of last year from 342 employees the previous year.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in