Operating climate hostile for airlines in India: Ronojoy Dutta

Before covid, we had a disappointing quarter where our numbers were not very good. The causes for that were two-fold and both on the cost side. A big part of the cost hike was pilot training. The second part of the cost hike was engine maintenance for A320ceos. We are returning A320ceos at a quick pace and, as we do that, the engine maintenance costs will come down. Pilot training is no longer an issue. On the revenue side, yields are low, which is really a problem. Yields in India are the lowest in the world, and they are not improving anytime soon. The Indian operating environment is very hostile for airlines.