Zee Entertainment on Monday said that an operational creditor has filed an insolvency case against the company for allegedly defaulting on an amount fro over ₹211 crore.
Zee Entertainment on Monday said that an operational creditor has filed an insolvency case against the company for allegedly defaulting on an amount fro over ₹211 crore.
The company in its regulatory filing said that operational creditor, Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), has filed the approached Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The case has been filed under section 9 of the the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
The company in its regulatory filing said that operational creditor, Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), has filed the approached Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The case has been filed under section 9 of the the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"A Petition has been filed against the Company under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 6 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules 2016, by the Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS"), an Operational Creditor, before the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the Company, claiming a debt and default of Rs. 211,41,82,521/-, towards royalty payable for utilization of “literary and musical works," Zee Entertainment regulatory filing added.
Zee Entertainment said that it will be filing 'its reply rejecting the claim' on the grounds that pre-existing dispute between the parties on the claimed amount.
"The Company will be filing its reply rejecting the claim on, inter alia, the ground that there is a pre-existing dispute between the parties on the claimed amount, the claim is not in consonance with the interpretation of the law on the point of payment of royalties for “literary and musical works" by the Delhi High Court, and hence, the claimed amount is not due or payable to IPRS," the filing added.
On Monday, the company's scrip ended 1.08 per cent higher at ₹242.50 on BSE.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.