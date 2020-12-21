Operational creditors at receiving end of IBC stall

While operational creditors have recourse to other legal measures, the bankruptcy court route seems to be more effective. “The petitions filed by operational creditors are generally aimed at quick recovery instead of approaching other forums. Though the forum and code are not meant for recovery, the number of settlements before the admission of petitions suggests that the petitions are aimed at recovery only. Before-admission settlements in the case of operational creditors are higher than the financial creditors," said Ashish Pyasi, associate partner, Dhir and Dhir Associates.